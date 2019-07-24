Two men indicted in connection with North Greenbush bank robbery

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two men have been indicted in connection with an armed bank robbery that took place in North Greenbush back in February of 2019 which resulted in an M&T bank employee being shot.

The announcement was made by United States Attorney Grant C. Jaquith; James N. Hendricks, Special Agent in Charge of the Albany Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI); and Keith M. Corlett, Superintendent of the New York State Police.

The men being indicted are identified as Ulysses Jessie Walls, 25, of Rensselaer and Christopher J. Cohn, 26, of Albany. They have been charged with armed bank robbery and use of a firearm during a crime of violence.

The indictment states in addition to a previously filed criminal complaint that Walls and Cohn entered an M&T Bank in North Greenbush on the morning of February 26, 2019.

According to officials, both men were wearing ski masks while waving a gun. During the robbery, Cohn fired multiple shots including one that grazed an employee at the bank.

Law enforcement officials arrested Walls, Cohn, as well as their alleged getaway driver who has been identified as Quardel Valentine at a motel in Albany shortly after the robbery took place.

Valentine has been charged by criminal complaint.

If convicted on the armed bank robbery charge, Cohn and Walls each face at least 10 years and as much as life in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of post-imprisonment supervised release of up to 5 years.

If convicted of the firearm charge, Cohn and Walls each face at least 10 years and up to life in prison, to be served consecutive to the term of imprisonment for the armed bank robbery charge.

The case is being investigated by multiple agencies including the FBI as well as state and local police.