Two men charged with sex crimes after allegedly hosting underage party

Vincent Avila and Michael May, accused of sex crimes

MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office arrested Vincent Avila, 22, of Schenectady, and Michael May, 25, of Mechanicville in connection with an incident that reportedly happened in a hotel on July 4, 2020.

Police say the incident was reported in April 2021 and the investigation resulted in allegations that May hosted a party overnight from July 3-4 where he gave alcohol and weed to minors and conducted sexual activity with minors as well.

Additionally, it is alleged that Avila had oral sexual contact with two underage females, ages 16 and 17.

Avila is charged with the follwing:

  • One count each of Criminal Sex Act and Sexual Abuse
  • Endangering the Welfare of a Child
  • Unlawfully Dealing with a Child.

May is charged with:

  • One count each of Endangering the Welfare of a Child
  • Unlawfully Dealing with a Child.

Avila was arraigned in the Malta Town Court where he was allowed to remain free on bail posted with the Court on a prior offense. May will be arraigned on his charges on a future date, according to police.

