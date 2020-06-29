Two men arrested in Troy for incidents involving guns

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Troy Police Department made two arrests for incidents involving firearms over the weekend. Police say one suspect was arrested for shooting at a vehicle while the other was arrested for being in possession of a loaded weapon.

Terrell M. Clark, 29, Troy was arrested after shooting several gunshots into the vehicle of a female he had been arguing with shortly before the incident which took place on Middleburgh Street. None of the three occupants of the vehicle, including a one-year-old child were injured, according to police.

Clark was charged with three counts of attempted murder second degree, criminal possession of a weapon second degree, criminal use of a firearm first degree, endangering the welfare of a child, violation of parole.

Daquan Arrington was arrested in Clifton Park on charges related to an investigation in October 2019 where police say he fled a traffic stop with a handgun. Arrington was taken into custody by the Troy Police Department with assistance from the New York State Police after a vehicle pursuit.