GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police out of Gloversville say that two men were arrested on felony drug charges on August 4 after a traffic stop.
Irving McNeil-Smith, 34, of Bronx, and Charles Newton, 41, of Gloversville, were supposedly stopped in the early hours of August 4 on Main Street for speeding. McNeil-Smith was the driver and Newton was the passenger. Apparently, both were found to be holding drugs.
Newton and McNeil-Smith were in possession of cocaine, heroin and MDMA (ecstasy), said police.
McNeil-Smith was charged with the following crimes:
- Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, Class B felony (intent to sell)
- Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree, Class C felony
- Tampering with evidence, Class E felony
- Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, a Class A misdemeanor, two counts
Newton was arrested for the following:
- Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree, Class C felony
- Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, Class A misdemeanor
State Police say Newton and McNeil-Smith were processed in Mayfield and ordered to appear at Gloversville City court on August 30.