GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police out of Gloversville say that two men were arrested on felony drug charges on August 4 after a traffic stop.

Irving McNeil-Smith, 34, of Bronx, and Charles Newton, 41, of Gloversville, were supposedly stopped in the early hours of August 4 on Main Street for speeding. McNeil-Smith was the driver and Newton was the passenger. Apparently, both were found to be holding drugs.

Newton and McNeil-Smith were in possession of cocaine, heroin and MDMA (ecstasy), said police.

McNeil-Smith was charged with the following crimes:

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, Class B felony (intent to sell)

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree, Class C felony

Tampering with evidence, Class E felony

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, a Class A misdemeanor, two counts

Newton was arrested for the following:

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree, Class C felony

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, Class A misdemeanor

State Police say Newton and McNeil-Smith were processed in Mayfield and ordered to appear at Gloversville City court on August 30.