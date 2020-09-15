Two men arrested following investigation into stolen chainsaws

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men following an investigation into stolen chainsaws on Monday.

Sheriff’s Investigators arrested Harold Samuels, 29, and Ryan Liszewski, 50, who are accused of possessing a stolen chainsaw in Guilderland and trying to sell it. Samuels was also reportedly found in possession of six glassine bags containing fentanyl.

Samuels was charged with the following:

  • One count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fifth Degree (a class A misdemeanor)
  • One count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (a class A misdemeanor)

Liszewski was charged with:

  • One count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fifth Degree (a class A misdemeanor)

Both Samuels and Liszewski were released on appearance tickets to appear at Guilderland Town Court at a later date.

