Two men accused of vandalizing athletic fields in Clifton Park

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two men in connection with vandalizing fields in two Shenendehowa School District schools.

Ryan Clare, 19 and Matthew Carl, 20 were arrested and charged with criminal mischief in the 2nd degree, a class D felony, officers said.

On October 18 at around 9:07 p.m. officers responded to a call of two vehicles doing donuts in a field located on the property of Shaketon Elementary School. Two days later, officers responded to a separate incident at Shenendehowa High School East.

The damage is estimated to be more than $1,500.

Carl and Clare were released on appearance tickets and are expected to appear in court at a later date.