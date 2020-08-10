Two men accused of making meth in Whitehall

WHITEHALL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police have arrested two men they say were making meth at the Budget Inn in Whitehall. David Duncan, 26, and Daniel Murray, 38, were arrested Saturday evening.

Troopers say they were called to the Budget Inn for reports of two people making meth in one of the rooms. Police say when they arrived they spoke to Murray and saw tools to make meth. A search warrant was obtained, and evidence of methamphetamine production was secured by the New York State Police Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team, according to Troopers.

Charges for both men:

Unlawful Manufacture of Methamphetamine 3 rd degree (felony)

degree (felony) Criminal Possession of Precursors of Methamphetamine (felony)

Criminal Possession of Methamphetamine Manufacturing Material 2nd degree (misdemeanor)

Duncan and Murray were taken into custody and processed, they were transported to Washington County Jail to await arraignment.

