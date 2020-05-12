1  of  2
Two Massachusetts men arrested on drug charges in Cobleskill

COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested Jose Romero, 25, and Anthony Pena, 21, after they say the found more than 6 grams of Crack cocaine, more than 3 pounds of Marijuana, and numerous packages of Marijuana edibles after a traffic stop. The men are from Salem, Mass. Police say they stopped the men for speeding on I-88 in Cobleskill.

Romero and Pena are both charged with:

  • Criminal Possession of a Narcotic Drug 4th (Felony)
  • Criminal Possession of Marijuana 4th (Felony)

Pena was also charged with:

  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th (Felony)

Both men were arraigned and released with the condition that they do not engage in anymore criminal activity and contact the Schoharie County Probation Department three times per week. They are expected back in court on June 12.

