Two Malta residents arrested on animal cruelty charge

MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office arrested Christina Flores, 41, and Shawn Flores, 42, both from Malta and charged them with cruelty towards animals – a class A misdemeanor following an investigation.

Police say Tuesday they received a complaint of dogs living in poor conditions at a home in Malta Gardens Mobile Home Park. An investigation into the complaint resulted in the Sheriff’s Office getting a seizure order for the animals.

As a result, two pit bulls were taken by the Malta Animal Control Officer and both are currently receiving care at the Saratoga County Animal Shelter, according to police.

Police say both Flores’ failed to properly care for the animals through inadequate nutrition as well as keeping them in unsafe and unsanitary conditions.

Both were issued appearance tickets returnable to the Malta Town Court for a later date.