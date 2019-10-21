Two local school districts to open with higher security Monday after ‘potential’ threat

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two local school districts are on high alert Monday morning after possible threats to the schools were brought to the attention of Albany and Troy school administrators.

The nature of the threats has not been made clear, but school officials at both districts say they were circulated on social media over the weekend.

Both schools say they will be operating on a normal schedule Monday morning, though with increased security out of an abundance of caution.

The Troy City School District said, in part, “Troy Police are investigating, but that this time they do not believe there is a cause for concern.”

This comes after a string of street violence between the two cities that lead both districts to reschedule last Friday’s football game following recommendations from Troy and Albany city officials. Security tells NEWS10 there were no issues at that game, which took place on Saturday.