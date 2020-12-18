Two killed in Saugerties crash

SAXTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saugerties Police are investigating after a crash on State Route 32 left two people dead. Officers responded to the scene of the accident shortly before 5 p.m. on Thursday.

The police have named the deceased as 59-year-old Ira Ringel and 47-year-old Samantha Kiernan. Officers say the pair were travelling northbound in a 2001 Toyota Camry which slid sideways into the southbound lane and struck a 2011 Toyota Sienna.

Double fatal motor vehicle crash in Saxton. (Saugerties PD)

Kiernan was pronounced dead at the scene and Ringel was transported to the West Chester Medical Health Alliance Hospital in Kingston where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The 46-year-old driver of the Toyota Sienna and her 13-year-old passenger were treated for minor injuries.

Saugerties Police Detectives are asking that anyone who may have witnessed the crash or was in the area at the time of the crash to please call the Saugerties Police Detective Division at (845) 246-9800.