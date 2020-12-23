Two juveniles stabbed in Niskayuna

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Niskayuna Police have launched an investigation after an altercation left two juveniles in need of hospital treatment for knife wounds. Officers responded to reports of a large group of people fighting outside a residence on Taurus Road at around 3 p.m. on December 23.

While officers were en route, officers received more calls stating a person had been stabbed at the scene.

Upon arrival officers located two juveniles who were suffering from non-life threatening stab wounds. A portion of the group involved in the altercation had also reportedly left the scene in a white SUV with Driver’s side damage.

Both of the juveniles received treatment at the scene before being transported to Ellis Hospital where they were treated and released.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Niskayuna Police Department via the Schenectady County Communications Center on 518-630-0911.