Two juveniles arrested for Clifton Park robbery

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two teenagers are facing felony charges following a robbery in Clifton Park. The juveniles, aged 14 and 16, allegedly pointed a realistic-looking firearm at a woman and demanded she empty her pockets after arranging to meet her in the Clifton Park Center’s parking lot.

Police say that on January 23, the teens agreed to meet the victim over the Snapchat app and agreed to purchase items.

State Police and the Saratoga County Sheriff’s office received a description of the suspects and tracked their vehicle down to the parking lot of Market 32 in Shopper’s World Plaza.

The teenagers were detained and the weapons were determined to be bb guns.

Both of the suspects have been charged with first degree robbery and criminal use of a firearm, both class B felonies.

The 14 year old has been referred to Saratoga County Family Court the 16 year old was arrested and arraigned before being released.