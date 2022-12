TROY, N.Y (NEWS10)- The Troy Police Department along with the Troy Fire Department are currently on scene of a stabbing near the area of Hoosick Street and 8th Street. Two individuals are being treated.

The preliminary investigation concluded that the individuals involved are known to one another, and at this point the incident has been contained. An investigation by detectives and patrol officers will be conducted to determine further information.

