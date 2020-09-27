Two in custody after Fulton County chase

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two people are in custody following a chase that began in the town of Gloversville. Multiple agencies, including the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police and Gloversville Police Department were involved in the pursuit.

The vehicle, which had a missing or obscured rear plate, was stolen from Albany, according to a statement the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office released on Sunday morning.

Two suspects eventually fled the vehicle in the vicinity of County Highway 107 and Maloney Road. Multiple officers and two K-9 teams joined the chase and the suspects surrendered after one of the dogs located them.

The suspects were then handed over to Gloversville police.

LATEST STORIES