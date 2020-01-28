Two ice fishermen fall into frozen North-South Lake

HUNTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Forest rangers rescued two ice fishers who broke through the surface of North-South Lake on Sunday. The fishers—a 49-year-old High Falls man and a 61-year-old Washingtonville man—were riding a snowmobile across the lake when they fell through.

They were towing two full sleds full of gear from the South Lake spillway to a remote spot on North Lake. Both managed to escape the water and crawl about 50 feet on the ice to shore. A third fisher helped them ashore and called Greene County 911.

A rescue squad of forest rangers arrived on the scene to help the men out of the woods. Both were evaluated for injuries and refused further medical treatment. Forest rangers then developed a plan with the fishers to get the snowmobile and ice fishing equipment out of the inaccessible part of the lake.

The fishers hired a service to extract the snowmobile from the frozen depths, and a ranger decked out in a flat ice rescue suit retrieved and returned their possessions, scattered among the broken ice.

According to the Department of Environmental Conservation, no ice is ever fully safe. Unseen or changing conditions can make any icy surface dangerous even without the weight of a snowmobile and two sleds full of ice fishing gear.