Two Greenwich students test positive for coronavirus

GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Washington County Public Health Department confirmed that two COVID-19 cases had been confirmed Friday at Greenwich Central School District. The county said both cases were students.

The county was early on in investigating as of late Friday, and would continue work identifying contacts through the weekend. Every contact involved will be notified and either quarantined or isolated, depending on exposure level.

Greenwich Superintendent Mark Fish put out a statement Friday evening, asking students and faculty to keep maintaining social distance and mask usage as the next steps forward become clear.

“The Greenwich CSD continues its strict adherence to our reentry plan and appreciate the support of our Washington County partners in this process,” Fish wrote.

Positive coronavirus tests will be reported to the New York Department of Health, and will also be posted on the district website.

Washington County confirmed one additional coronavirus case Friday, unrelated to the school district. The county also gained two recoveries.

Earlier this week in nearby Warren County, two cases were also confirmed at Queensbury Elementary School.

