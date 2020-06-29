Two goals for Clifton Park summer camp: safety and fun

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Day camps in New York State this year won’t look the same as they have in summers past, but the Town of Clifton Park is hopeful they can keep their campers healthy and safe, without compromising on fun.

All activities at the camp have been moved outdoors, under tents, according to Town of Clifton Park Councilmember Amy Standaert. She says even with adjustments made to the camp’s operations due to COVID-19, making camp an available option is just as important for working parents as it is for kids, who have been doing virtual school since March.

“Many of them have been without socialization for three and a half months,” Standaert told News10.

New at noon on @WTEN: it's the first day of summer camp in NYS after weeks of uncertainty. At the Town of Clifton Park's camp, fun and safety are the top priorities! More about the camp from councilmember @AmyStandaert in my full story. pic.twitter.com/HmV5hG9M66 — Giuliana Bruno (@GiulianaBrunoTV) June 29, 2020

Standaert says kids at the camp will be separated into groups of 10 with two counselors per group, and those groups will not mix. Bathrooms will be sanitized every half hour, and social distancing will be practiced as much as possible.

Every morning, there will be health screenings for the campers and staff members. Standaert says while the counselors will be required to wear masks, the state does not mandate that the children wear them at camp.

Standaert says while she hopes there aren’t any coronavirus cases that arise at the camp, they will be flexible and make refunds a possibility if a parent needs to remove their child over health concerns.