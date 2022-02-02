Two fires in Montgomery County on Tuesday, February 1

PALENTINE; FORT PLAIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The American Red Cross aided at least 21 people after two fires on Tuesday, February 1 in Montgomery County. One of the fires was at a residential hotel, and the other one was at a home in Fort Plain.

On Tuesday, February 1 at around 4:40 p.m., the Ephratah Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire on H Gray Road in Palentine. The American Red Cross aided two adults and a 16-year-old.

The second fire was at a residential hotel on Grand Street in Palatine Bridge. The American Red Cross provided immediate emergency aid to at least 18 people in 13 households.