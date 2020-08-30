Two EF-1 tornadoes confirmed to have hit Schaghticoke and Stillwater

STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The National Weather Service has confirmed that two EF-1 tornadoes touched down in upstate New York on Saturday. The tornadoes caused heavy damage to homes and properties in Stillwater, Saratoga County and Schaghticoke, Rensselaer County.

The report says the tornado that hit Stillwater had a maximum wind speed of 100 mph and severely damaged a mobile home on McDermott Road. The touchdown is described as “brief” covering around a quarter of a mile with a width of 50 yards.

The EF-1 tornado that hit Schaghticoke is described as having a max wind speed of 110 mph and severely damaged the roof of a house on Verbeck Avenue, destroyed a shed and uprooted a number of large trees. Several trees were downed near a cemetery close to Routes 40 and 67. Hoosic Valley Central School’s roof was also damaged.

EF Scale: The Enhanced Fujita Scale groups tornadoes into the following categories based on wind speed:

EF-0: Weak – 65 mph to 85 mph

EF-1: Weak – 86 mph to 110 mph

EF-2: Strong – 111 mph to 135 mph

EF-3: Strong – 136 mph to 165 mph

EF-4: Violent – 166 mph to 200 mph

EF-5: Violent – 200+ mph

