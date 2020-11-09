Two displaced in Saratoga Springs fire

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two people have been displaced after a fire in Saratoga Springs. The fire broke out on Clark Street on Sunday morning, the Red Cross have said.
The Red cross is providing financial assistance, which includes shelter, food, and clothing to two adults. Emotional support and comfort kits containing personal items have also been provided.
