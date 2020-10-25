GILBOA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two people have been displaced after a fire broke out in Schoharie County on Friday evening. The Red Cross provided aid to both of the individuals affected by the fire, which occurred on Bearkill Road in Gilboa.
The aid provided includes necessities such as shelter, food and clothing, alongside emotional support and comfort kits containing personal care items.
LATEST STORIES
- One arrested in Watervliet following multi-agency operation
- Two displaced following Schoharie County fire
- Police investigating after 400-pound bronze wreath stolen
- Fantasy Spotlight Week 7
- 10/24/20: Seasonably chilly air to end the weekend