Two displaced following Schoharie County fire

GILBOA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two people have been displaced after a fire broke out in Schoharie County on Friday evening. The Red Cross provided aid to both of the individuals affected by the fire, which occurred on Bearkill Road in Gilboa.

The aid provided includes necessities such as shelter, food and clothing, alongside emotional support and comfort kits containing personal care items.

