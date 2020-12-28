Two displaced by Canajoharie fire

CANAJOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two people have been displaced by a Saturday night housefire in Canajoharie, the Red Cross has confirmed. The fire took place on Latimer Road and left two people in need of assistance.
The Red Cross has provided the two affected adults with financial assistance and necessities such as shelter, food, and clothing. Emotional support and mental health services have also been offered.
