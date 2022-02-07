Two deaths reported in Albany County COVID update, February 7

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy provided the latest update Monday on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the Coronavirus. As of Sunday, 80.6% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 73.2% are now fully vaccinated.

The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 89.2%. More information on vaccination rates around the state can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 60,648 to date, with 74 new positive cases identified since Sunday. The county’s seven-day average of new daily positive cases is now down to 199.7. Please note that our overall case count will fluctuate as CommCare records are transferred in and out of the county.

Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of cases per 100,000 is now up to 54.7 (with an average percent positive rate of 9.0%), and the Capital Region’s average of cases per 100,000 is up to 54.7 (with an average percent positive rate of 8.5%). The latest data can be found at the state tracker here.

County Executive McCoy reported that there were three new hospitalizations since Sunday, and there are now 62 county residents currently hospitalized with the Coronavirus – a net decrease of two. Nine of those hospital patients are currently in ICU’s, down from ten Sunday. Sadly, there are two new COVID deaths to report – a man in his 70’s and a woman in her 80’s. The death toll for Albany County now stands at 521 since the outbreak began.

“We continue to report out good and bad news with our latest COVID update. The number of people hospitalized with the virus and daily infections are still on the decline, however two more county residents have passed away due to COVID complications. These individuals are reminders that the virus is still a threat, and we need to take precautions to protect against the worst illnesses,” said County Executive McCoy. “I continue to encourage everyone to get vaccinated if they haven’t yet, get the booster shot if they have, to wear masks in public regardless of vaccination status and to stay home if they’re feeling sick.”

Local residents can register for the vaccination clinic at Edmund O’Neal Middle School, 50 Lark St Albany, NY 12210, on Monday, February 7, from 4:30 to 7PM, online, though registration is not required.

County Executive McCoy continues to encourage residents to submit the positive results of at-home COVID testing on the county website, and they should utilize the online submission form, or visit the Albany County website.

Residents can receive free Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines (including booster shots) Monday through Friday, 9am – 3pm, each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. Aside from Wednesdays, appointments are now required, which can be made on the Albany County website. Anyone eligible to receive a COVID vaccine booster dose and would like to receive one from the Albany County Department of Health will be required to provide their vaccination card or the Excelsior Pass Plus in order to view the formula type, lot number and date of the inoculation.

Albany County continues to deliver vaccines to homebound residents, which includes seniors, disabled individuals, those lacking childcare and those with other accessibility issues. Anyone who would like to schedule a time for a vaccine appointment should call (518) 447-7198.

Residents who want a shot from a state-run facility should use the state’s website or call the state vaccine hotline at 1-833-697-4829. For general information on the vaccine, residents can also dial the United Way of the Greater Capital Region’s 2-1-1 hotline or text their zip code to 898-211 or call the Albany County Department of Health at (518) 447-4580.

COVID-19 testing continues to be available throughout Albany County and the Capital Region. Help finding a testing site near you can be found at the New York State website and the Albany County website.