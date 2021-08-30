Two dead in motorcycle vs. car crash

RICHMONDVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police in Cobleskill responded to a fatal motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Hite Road and State Route 7 in Richmondville.

Police say a preliminary investigation found that the driver of a Toyota Prius attempting to make a left hand turn was stopped at the above intersection when they pulled into the path of a Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling east, resulting in a crash.

The driver of the motorcycle, Thomas Tilison, 70, and his passenger Tracy Tilison, 45, were both declared dead on scene, while the driver of the Prius was taken to Cobleskill Regional Hospital with minor injuries, according to police.