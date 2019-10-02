Two dead after World War II aircraft crashes at Bradley Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH/WWLP) – Two people are dead and six people were taken to Hartford Hospital after a Collings Foundation World War II aircraft crashed at Bradley International Airport Wednesday morning.

According to the Hartford Courant, 2 people are confirmed dead.

Six victims have been taken to Hartford Hospital according to Media Relations Manager, Tina Varona, from Hartford Hospital. There will be a news conference taking place there in about a half-hour.

According to Bradley International Airport, the airport is closed while an active fire and rescue operation is underway.

Officials have confirmed the plane that has crashed was a B17 historical World War II aircraft as part of the Wings of Freedom tour.

Bradley has canceled all flights until tomorrow.

Several of our state agencies, including @CT_STATE_POLICE and @CTDEEPNews, remain on scene responding to the accident at @Bradley_Airport. Such an unfortunate situation with an historic aircraft. Our prayers are with everyone who was on board. https://t.co/Zzn354CC6F — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) October 2, 2019

NEWS10 ABC’s sister station 22News obtained the following statement from the Federal Aviation Administration:

“A vintage Boeing B-17 crashed at the end of Runway 6 while attempting to land at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Conn., at 10 a.m. It is a civilian registered aircraft, not flown by the military. Local officials will release information about the people aboard. Officials have closed Bradley International Airport, and the FAA has put in a ground stop for flights that are destined for the airport.” FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION

News 8 spoke to a construction worker at Bradley Airport who saw the accident unfold. He told News 8 that a military plane was taking off and didn’t have enough power. The plane tried to land, but hit the ground, impacting the fuel farm/fuel tank.