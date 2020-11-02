Two coronavirus cases confirmed at SUNY Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady County Community College has confirmed that two members of its School of Hotel, Culinary Arts and Tourism have tested positive for coronavirus. The two individuals, who had no direct contact with the public, were last on the College campus on Friday, October 30, 2020.

The school has immediately closed the Casola, Van Curler, Pane e Dolci, and The Boucherie Curbside takeout service out of an abundance of caution. In addition to the closures, all classes in the School of Hotel, Culinary Arts, and Tourism will transition to fully virtual for a minimum of two weeks.

Those affected will be cleared by Schenectady County Public Health Services (SCPHS) before they return to campus. SCPHS has also worked with the college to identify and reach out to the individuals close contacts.

