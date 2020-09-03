Two children killed in Seneca County Thruway accident

SENECA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two children are dead after a four-vehicle crash on the Thruway in Seneca County.

On Thursday around 10:30 a.m., a pickup truck failed to slow down for traffic in the westbound lanes of the Thruway. The truck rear-ended a minivan. The minivan then hit another vehicle and a tractor-trailer.

Two children in the back seat of the minivan, ages 9 and 11, were killed. The driver and front-seat passenger of the minivan were airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck was treated at the scene. A person in the car was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic was diverted through the Junius Ponds Rest Area while State Police cleared the scene.

