Two Chatham Central School District employees test positive for coronavirus

CHATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two Chatham Central School District transportation employees have tested positive for coronavirus. In a statement, the district said the employees last worked on December 11, and all individuals who may need to quarantine have been notified.

The statement also said the employees worked on a bus run that transports a small number of out-of-district-placed students only.

Chatham Middle School and Mary E. Dardess Elementary School will continue with in-person learning as usual and Chatham High School will continue with fully-remote learning through December 23, 2020.