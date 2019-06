In a press conference, two women-focused charities received a combined donation of $10,000.

Elite runners, representatives from Freihofer’s and more gathered for the media event in preparation for tomorrow’s big run.

Caring Together, Inc. and Girls Inc. of the Greater Capital Region were the recipients of the donation, made from race registration fees.

The 41st annual Freihofer’s Run for Women 5k takes place Saturday, June 1st.