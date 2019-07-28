Two-car crash results in rollover with severe injuries

PITTSFIELD, M.A. (NEWS10) — Two cars that collided at an intersection resulted in one rollover with severe injuries.

Pittsfield Police say around 10 a.m. Saturday morning, they received a call about a two car crash that had occurred at the intersection of Columbus Ave. and Center St.

The first vehicle, a 2009 Lincoln MKZ driven by Chester Soutier, 40 of Pittsfield, was traveling east on Columbus Ave. when it approached the intersection and collided with the other car.

That car, a 2012 Hyundai Elantra was being driven by Jaime Adorno, 35 of Pittsfield. She was traveling north on Center St. when her and Mr. Soutier collided in the intersection.

As a result of the collision Mr. Soutier’s car rolled over after hitting a secondary curb landing on the drivers side which then trapped him inside.

He was eventually freed by the Pittsfield Fire Dept. through mechanical means.

Mr. Soutier as well as his passenger were taken to Berkshire Medical Center for sustained injuries. Officials say Soutier was in critical but stable condition after the accident. His passenger only suffered minor injuries.

The passenger of the Hyundai was also taken to Berkshire Medical Center for minor injuries.

Officials had to close Columbus Avenue to traffic from North St. to Center St. for approximately two and a half hours as a result of the investigation.

The incident remains under investigation by the Pittsfield Police Department Accident Investigation Unit.