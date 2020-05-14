Two California men kicked out of Target for not wearing masks break security guard’s arm

VAN NUYS, Calif. (KTLA) – A security guard at a California Target store suffered a broken arm in an attack by two men who were being escorted out for not having masks, officials said Monday.

The two men, identified by police as 31-year-old Phillip Hamilton and 29-year-old Paul Hamilton, were arrested the same day with their bail set at $50,000 each.

The Los Angeles Police Department released surveillance video that captured the May 1 incident inside the store.

The footage shows three security personnel walking behind the two men, one of whom turns around to hit a security officer in the face.

A second guard pushes the attacker against a shelf, and a scuffle ensues, footage shows.

Video shows the other man being escorted out and the two other guards get involved in the fight, but stop as shoppers and store associates surround them. The security guard who pushed the initial attacker against the shelf can be seen lying on the floor, apparently hurt.

Paramedics transported one of the security workers to the hospital for a broken arm, according to LAPD.

Lt. Jim Gavin said the two were arrested for battery over the weekend. He described them as brothers who are transients.

“Please, if you’re going into a retail establishment, listen to the rules that they’re asking you to follow,” Gavin said. “Don’t confront people. Don’t confront people out on the street. Allow law enforcement and health officials to enforce the mask requirement.”

Federally, businesses are not allowed to discriminate on the bases of protected classes such as race, origin, creed, sex, or disability status, and California has even enshrined additional protections. However, establishments are able to refuse customers for other reasons; “No Shirt, No Shoes, No Service” is prominently displayed on signage throughout the US.

“Person who chooses not to wear a mask” is not a protected class federally, in California, or here in New York.

