Two awarded for contributions to preserving Saratoga’s history

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Saratoga County History Center is awarding the Saratoga County Public History Award to two individuals. They are being recognized for their work regarding local history.

Carol Godette, a former educator and freelance writer along with James Richmond, the founder, and coordinator of the Saratoga County History Roundtable are the inaugural winners of this annual award. Godette is being recognized for her investigations into Saratoga Springs culture and history. Richmond is being recognized for his work with the Saratoga County History Roundtable, a group focused on investigating and discussing local history.

“There are many individuals and associations in the greater Capital District who devote endless hours and dollars to the preservation or dissemination of local, regional, and national histories,” said the Saratoga County History Center. “Too often, their work goes unnoticed or unrecognized by the general public. The Saratoga County Public History Award seeks to raise awareness of their efforts and provide much-needed positive reinforcement to their selfless work.”

Godette and Richmond were chosen by a committee of local professionals that work in education, local historical groups, and museums. The winners will be honored in a ceremony Friday, January 21, 2022, at 7 p.m. at the Brookside Museum. The ceremony will be streamed on Zoom and on Facebook Live.

Visit the Brookside Museum website for more information about the Saratoga County History Center.