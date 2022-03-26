NORTHVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – State Police have arrested two men following a bank robbery at the NBT Bank on Bridge Street. Police said Gray Morehouse, 33, of Queensbury, and Jared Ellis, 31, of South Glens Falls were taken into custody following an investigation that led to a pursuit.

According to police, at about 11:52 a.m., officers responded to a call of a robbery in progress at the NBT Bank. Police said the two men fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of money before officers arrived.

Police patrols located the vehicle both men were driving a short time after which ended in brief pursuit on Gifford Road in the Town of Providence. Police said Morehouse was immediately taken into custody when both men attempted to flee the vehicle on foot.

Ellis was located by investigators after a search of the area. Morehouse and Ellis were charged with first-degree robbery, which is a felony. Although no actual weapon was witnessed during the incident, it was implied police said.

Both men were arraigned in Perth Town Court. Police said Morehouse and Ellis had prior felony convictions and were remanded to Fulton County Jail without bail.