Two arrested on drugs charges following traffic stop

News
Posted: / Updated:

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two men have been arrested on multiple drug charges following a traffic stop. Kaleb N. Parshall, 21, and Nayquaree K. Robinson, 19, were taken into custody after officers allegedly found cannabis edibles, cannabis cartridges, over $2,600 in cash and a quantity of marijuana inside the vehicle the pair were travelling in.

Police say the vehicle was stopped when the driver, Parshall, was spotted without a seatbelt.

Parshall has been charged with:

  • Fifth degree possession of a controlled substance
  • Seventh degree possession of a controlled substance
  • Second Degree Unlawful Possession of Marijuana
  • Multiple traffic violations

Robinson has been charged with:

  • Second Degree Unlawful Possession of Marijuana
  • Seventh degree possession of a controlled substance

Parshall was placed at the Albany County Correctional Facility as a pre-arraigned detainee to be arraigned at Watervliet City Court on Friday morning. Robinson was released on appearance tickets to appear at Watervliet City Court at a later date.

LATEST STORIES

Follow NEWS10

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report