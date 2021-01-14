Two arrested on drugs charges following traffic stop

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two men have been arrested on multiple drug charges following a traffic stop. Kaleb N. Parshall, 21, and Nayquaree K. Robinson, 19, were taken into custody after officers allegedly found cannabis edibles, cannabis cartridges, over $2,600 in cash and a quantity of marijuana inside the vehicle the pair were travelling in.

Police say the vehicle was stopped when the driver, Parshall, was spotted without a seatbelt.

Parshall has been charged with:

Fifth degree possession of a controlled substance

Seventh degree possession of a controlled substance

Second Degree Unlawful Possession of Marijuana

Multiple traffic violations

Robinson has been charged with:

Second Degree Unlawful Possession of Marijuana

Seventh degree possession of a controlled substance

Parshall was placed at the Albany County Correctional Facility as a pre-arraigned detainee to be arraigned at Watervliet City Court on Friday morning. Robinson was released on appearance tickets to appear at Watervliet City Court at a later date.