Two arrested on child sex offenses

MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two men are facing multiple felony charges, including use of a child in a sexual performance, following an incident that occurred in the town of Malta. Vincent Avila, 21, of Schenectady and Michael May, 25, of Mechanicville, allegedly filmed sex acts with a 16-year-old girl in a Malta hotel room.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office claims the pair brought the girl to the hotel and gave her drink and drugs before having “sexual relations” with her and recording the acts on their cell phones.

Avila is facing the following charges:

Use of a child in a sexual performance

Third degree rape

Third degree criminal sex act

Endangering the welfare of a child

Petit larceny

May is facing the following charges:

Use of a child in a sexual performance

Third degree rape

Endangering the welfare of a child

The additional charges Avila is facing stem from investigators claims that he engaged in oral sexual contact with the victim and allegedly disposed of some of her personal belongings.

Both men were arraigned and Avila has been remanded to the Saratoga County Jail in lieu of $1,000 cash bail. May posted $1,000 of cash bail at his arraignment.

Anyone with information about this case or similar contact with the defendants is asked to contact the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office at (518) 885-6761