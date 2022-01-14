Two arrested into a home invasion on Christmas eve in Washington County

HARTFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two of an investigation into a home invasion that occurred on Christmas Eve in the Town of Hartford. Dominick M. Lashway, 25, of Fort Edward, and Cassidy S. Leroux, 26, of Glens Falls, were taken into custody as a result.

According to a report, Lashway and Leroux are alleged to have gone to a residence on State Route 196, entered the home where a male victim was assaulted. Through further investigation by police found that property consisting of cash and credit cards was stolen.

Both charged:

First degree burglary (felony)

Second degree robbery (felony)

Second degree assault (felony)

Forth degree grand larceny (felony)

Petit Larceny (misdemeanor)

Both were held pending arraignment in Washington County Centralized Arraignment. Lashway is

currently on Parole in New York State for an unrelated case and Leroux is currently on Probation in Warren

County. Investigators said other arrests are likely in this case.