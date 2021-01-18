Two arrested for robbery after online escort scam in Colonie

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Colonie Police Department is announcing the arrest of two locals over an alleged robbery at the Hampton Inn and Suites on British American Boulevard.

On January 11 at around 10:30 p.m., police say a robbery victim reported that he’d met a woman on an online escort portal, SkipTheGames.com who’d agreed to meet with him in person at the hotel. After a “brief encounter” with the woman in the hotel room, a man came out of the bathroom and attacked the victim.

Police say the woman joined the assault, and the two stole his cash, debit card, car keys, and other belongings. They say the victim locked himself in when his attackers left the room. Then, they allegedly stole his car.

Police said their investigation led to the arrests of Ava C. Maddalla, 20, of Scotia on Tuesday and Khalil Q. Hankins, 25, of Schenectady on Thursday. Police said the pair may have committed other thefts in the area following similar online encounters. The stolen vehicle was recovered at another Colonie on Tuesday.

Both Maddalla and Hankins are charged with: