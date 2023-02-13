MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — At around 3:03 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to a crash on I-87 in Malta. Police determined that an unoccupied disabled vehicle on the west shoulder of I-87 southbound was struck by Anthony S. Alifano, 28, of Clifton Park.

The unoccupied vehicle was pushed into the center lane as a result, and Alifano left the crash scene. He was located shortly after on Moe Road, where he was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. Alifano recorded a 0.18% BAC and issued tickets returnable to Malta Town Court on March 16.

After the first crash, Tameka E. Jones, 38, of Queensbury, was traveling southbound and struck the disabled vehicle in the center lane, causing Jones’ vehicle to turn over. Jones was uninjured and arrested for Driving While Intoxicated. She recorded a 0.25% BAC and was found to be in possession of controlled substances. Jones was issued a ticket returnable to Malta Town Court on February 23.