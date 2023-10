SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The South Glens Falls Police Department has arrested two individuals for allegedly stealing from a local business on September 22. Darcy D. Williams, 51, of Queensbury, and Vanessa L. Graham, 41, of Hudson Falls, were charged with petit larceny.

According to the police, the pair were caught on surveillance cameras stealing merchandise from the business. They were released on appearance tickets to appear in court at a later date.