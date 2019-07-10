Two arrested after police chase ends in collision

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Amherst Police say they responded to reported larceny from the Boulevard Mall at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The suspects left the scene in a red Chevy Impala and headed into the City of Buffalo.

According to police, the suspect’s vehicle collided with another vehicle at the corner of Leslie and East Ferry Street.

Following a brief foot chase, 30-year-old Shaun Connors of Depew and 30-year-old Vanessa Armstead of Buffalo were taken into custody and charges are pending against both.

Buffalo Police, Buffalo Fire, and NFTA Police assisted at the scene of the collision.