Two arrested after police chase ends in collision

News
Posted: / Updated:
Generic cop lights_439371

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Amherst Police say they responded to reported larceny from the Boulevard Mall at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The suspects left the scene in a red Chevy Impala and headed into the City of Buffalo.

According to police, the suspect’s vehicle collided with another vehicle at the corner of Leslie and East Ferry Street.

Following a brief foot chase, 30-year-old Shaun Connors of Depew and 30-year-old Vanessa Armstead of Buffalo were taken into custody and charges are pending against both.

Buffalo Police, Buffalo Fire, and NFTA Police assisted at the scene of the collision.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play