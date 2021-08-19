Police arrest 2 over $1,000 of alcohol ordered under stolen identity

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Early morning Thursday, individuals broke a window to get inside Vape More tobacco shop in the village of Lake George. Police are turning to the public for help identifying the suspects.

The individuals can be seen by shop surveillance cameras. If you or someone you know can help identify either individual, or have information please call the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at (518) 743-2500, and ask to speak with Detective Wittenberg.