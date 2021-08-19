Police arrest 2 over $1,000 of alcohol ordered under stolen identity

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday, New York State Police arrested two individuals over alleged identity theft.
Daymin Berkley, 26, of Albany and Kymere Thomas, 23, of Watervliet ordered over $1,000 of alcohol in the city of Saratoga Springs. police said.
Charges include:
- Identity Theft second degree (felony)
- Grand Larceny forth degree (felony)
- Petit Larceny (misdemeanor)
