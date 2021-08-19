Police arrest 2 over $1,000 of alcohol ordered under stolen identity

News
Posted: / Updated:
new york state trooper state police nysp

new york state trooper state police nysp

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday, New York State Police arrested two individuals over alleged identity theft.

Daymin Berkley, 26, of Albany and Kymere Thomas, 23, of Watervliet ordered over $1,000 of alcohol in the city of Saratoga Springs. police said.

Charges include:

  • Identity Theft second degree (felony)
  • Grand Larceny forth degree (felony)
  • Petit Larceny (misdemeanor)

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire