Two arrested after Clifton Park chase

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two Schenectady residents have been charged following a police pursuit, which ended in a crash, in the town of Clifton Park. Victoria R. Hauprich, 22 and Ronald Singh, 38 were arrested after their car struck a vehicle travelling southbound on I-87.

On September 22, State Police from Clifton Park responded to the area of Plank Road and Kinns Road for a report of a hit and run property damage auto accident. Police later located the suspect vehicle and attempted to stop it.

The suspects fled northbound and on to I-87, eventually they attempted a U-turn and struck a car travelling southbound. Both suspects then fled on foot and were located after a brief search.

Singh has been charged with:

  • Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs with two prior convictions within 10 years
  • First Degree Reckless Endangerment
  • First Degree Aggravated Unlicensed Operation
  • Operating without an Interlock Device
  • Fleeing an Officer in a Motor Vehicle
  • Resisting Arrest
  • Obstructing Governmental Administration
  • Three counts of Seventh Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Two counts of  Controlled Substance in a Non-original Container

Hauprich has been charged with:

  • Resisting Arrest
  • Obstructing Governmental Administration
  • Two counts of Seventh Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Two counts of Controlled Substance in a Non-original Container

Singh was arraigned and remanded to Saratoga County Jail without bail.  He is scheduled to appear in court on October 1, 2020 at 6:00 p.m..  Hauprich was released on appearance tickets returnable to the Town of Clifton Park Court on October 21, 2020 at 6:00 p.m..

