Two arrested after Clifton Park chase

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two Schenectady residents have been charged following a police pursuit, which ended in a crash, in the town of Clifton Park. Victoria R. Hauprich, 22 and Ronald Singh, 38 were arrested after their car struck a vehicle travelling southbound on I-87.

On September 22, State Police from Clifton Park responded to the area of Plank Road and Kinns Road for a report of a hit and run property damage auto accident. Police later located the suspect vehicle and attempted to stop it.

The suspects fled northbound and on to I-87, eventually they attempted a U-turn and struck a car travelling southbound. Both suspects then fled on foot and were located after a brief search.

Singh has been charged with:

Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs with two prior convictions within 10 years

First Degree Reckless Endangerment

First Degree Aggravated Unlicensed Operation

Operating without an Interlock Device

Fleeing an Officer in a Motor Vehicle

Resisting Arrest

Obstructing Governmental Administration

Three counts of Seventh Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance

Two counts of Controlled Substance in a Non-original Container

Hauprich has been charged with:

Resisting Arrest

Obstructing Governmental Administration

Two counts of Seventh Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance

Two counts of Controlled Substance in a Non-original Container

Singh was arraigned and remanded to Saratoga County Jail without bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on October 1, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.. Hauprich was released on appearance tickets returnable to the Town of Clifton Park Court on October 21, 2020 at 6:00 p.m..

