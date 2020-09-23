Two arrested after Clifton Park chase

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two Schenectady residents have been charged following a police pursuit, which ended in a crash, in the town of Clifton Park. Victoria R. Hauprich, 22 and Ronald Singh, 38 were arrested after their car struck a vehicle travelling southbound on I-87.
On September 22, State Police from Clifton Park responded to the area of Plank Road and Kinns Road for a report of a hit and run property damage auto accident. Police later located the suspect vehicle and attempted to stop it.
The suspects fled northbound and on to I-87, eventually they attempted a U-turn and struck a car travelling southbound. Both suspects then fled on foot and were located after a brief search.
Singh has been charged with:
- Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs with two prior convictions within 10 years
- First Degree Reckless Endangerment
- First Degree Aggravated Unlicensed Operation
- Operating without an Interlock Device
- Fleeing an Officer in a Motor Vehicle
- Resisting Arrest
- Obstructing Governmental Administration
- Three counts of Seventh Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Two counts of Controlled Substance in a Non-original Container
Hauprich has been charged with:
- Resisting Arrest
- Obstructing Governmental Administration
- Two counts of Seventh Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Two counts of Controlled Substance in a Non-original Container
Singh was arraigned and remanded to Saratoga County Jail without bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on October 1, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.. Hauprich was released on appearance tickets returnable to the Town of Clifton Park Court on October 21, 2020 at 6:00 p.m..
