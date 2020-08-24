Two arrested after assault and robbery in Kinderhook

KINDERHOOK, N.Y. (WTEN) – Two men have been arrested after allegedly beating and robbing a man who was involved in a domestic dispute in Kinderhook on August 19. State Police claim 31-year-old Brandon L. Fielder and 30-year-old Kent J. Stadtlander went to an address on Parker Hall Road, assaulted the victim with a wrench, and stole his Jewelry.

The victim received non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Albany Medical Center by Valatie Rescue.

The pair, who were arrested on August 21, face first degree robbery and second degree assault charges.

No criminal charges were found to be appropriate for the individuals involved in the domestic dispute at this time. Police also say the person engaging in the domestic dispute with the victim was uninvolved in the robbery and assault prior to the arrival of Fielder and Stadtlander.

Both Fielder and Stadtlander were arraigned before the town of Chatham Court, and remanded to the Columbia County Jail without bail. They are scheduled to appear before the Kinderhook Court on August 25, 2020, at 5:00 p.m..

