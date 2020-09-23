Two appear in court over alleged violence during Albany riots

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two Albany men appeared in court on Wednesday morning over their alleged roles in the violent riots that gripped the city in May. Dwight Parker, 39, and Ah-Juan Boyd, 25, are both facing numerous felony charges.

Prosecutors claim Parker lit and threw a molotov cocktail at four police officers during a riot which occured in the area of South Pearl and Arch Streets on May 30. The incendiary device is said to have exploded at the feet of the four officers, who were on horseback at the time.

Parker, alongside Boyd, is also alleged to have set fire to a tractor trailer at South Pearl and Westerlo Streets.

Senior Assistant District Attorney Joseph Brucato, who is handling the prosecution of these cases, has appealed to the public for more information. Brucato claims the actions of “several individuals” undermined the “sentiment of the peaceful gatherings earlier in the day” and asked for help in holding the violent offenders accountable.

“Many well-intentioned people convened in the City of Albany to voice their anger and participate in peaceful demonstrations in the wake of George Floyd’s death. Unfortunately, several individuals made the decision to engage in violent and destructive behavior, which sadly undermined the sentiment of the peaceful gatherings earlier in the day. In an effort to hold those violent offenders accountable, we are asking the public to please reach out to our office with any information that would aid in our investigation.” District Attorney David Soares

The charges Parker is facing are:

Attempted Aggravated Assault Upon a Police Officer as a Crime of Terrorism

Attempted Aggravated Assault Upon a Police Officer

First Degree Attempted Assault

Third Degree Arson

First Degree Riot

Second Degree Criminal Mischief

It is also alleged that Boyd attempted to set fire to a police vehicle which was parked in the area of First Street and Henry Johnson Boulevard on the evening of June 1.

The charges Boyd is facing are:

Third Degree Arson

Third Degree Attempted Arson

Second Degree Criminal Mischief

Both men have pled not guilty to their respective charges. Parker remains in custody while Boyd was released on his own recognizance, as these charges are “non-qualifying” offenses under current bail statutes.

Parker’s alleged co-defendants, Imari Allen and Shalene Allen, were arrested and charged with first degree riot. Their cases remain open and pending.

No new appearance dates have been scheduled at this time for either charged party.

