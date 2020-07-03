Two Albany teens arrested on multiple charges after stolen vehicle pursuit

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – Two Albany teens driving a stolen vehicle Thursday evening were arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon and stolen property.

Albany Police said officers observed a stolen vehicle traveling on Spring Street near Lark Street and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The driver of the stolen vehicle refused to stop nd fled to the area of Lark Street and Lancaster Street where he crashed into a vehicle that was traveling on Lark Street.

Through the investigation, a loaded .22 caliber revolver was also located inside of the stolen vehicle, police said.

The 17-year-old driver and 18-year-old passenger Isaiah Kalter were both apprehended.

The 17-year-old driver was treated for minor injuries he sustained during the crash and his identity is being withheld due to his age. No other injuries were reported during the incident.

The 17-year-old offender was charged with criminal possesion of stolen property in the third degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

Kalter was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle in the first degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

Both are scheduled to be arraigned.

