Two Albany one-way streets to be converted

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two Albany one-way roadways will be converted into two-way roadways next week. At 9 a.m. on Wednesday, April 14, work will begin on both Tampa Avenue and Frieble Road.

Due to the conversion, some traffic restrictions are in place.

  • Motorists traveling north on either Tampa Avenue or Frieble Road from Krumkill Road will not be able to turn left onto Buckingham Drive
  • Motorists wishing to access Route 85 and all points southwest should continue to utilize Krumkill Road and not turn onto either Tampa Avenue or Buckingham Drive

The conversions and traffic restrictions were recommended as part of the New Scotland Avenue Hospital Area Traffic Study.

