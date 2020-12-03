Two Albany men arraigned in local murder case, charged with multiple felonies

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – District Attorney P. David Soares announced that Jaiquan Allah, 24, and Olajuwon Johnson, 29, both from Albany, were arraigned on Wednesday in Albany County Supreme Court in relation to a June 20 homicide that took place on North Lake Avenue.

An indictment was unsealed after an Albany County Grand Jury previously returned charges against Allah and Johnson, alleging that while acting in concert with another they committed Murder in the Second Degree, a felony, in relation to the shooting death of 24-year-old William “Willie” Hooks.

Hooks was shot and killed in the 100 block of North Lake Avenue on June 20 at approximately 10:40 p.m.

In relation to that incident, Allah was also arraigned on a count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a felony, for allegedly possessing a loaded firearm during the incident.

The Grand Jury additionally returned charges against Johnson on one count of Criminal Facilitation in the Second Degree and one count of Hindering Prosecution in the First Degree, both felonies, for allegedly rendering aid and criminal assistance to Allah during the incident.

Allah and Johnson were also charged with one count of Assault in the Second Degree, a felony, for allegedly causing physical injury to a separate adult male victim during the incident.

Both parties pleaded not guilty to the charges unsealed on Wednesday and were remanded into custody without bail.

No new appearance dates have been scheduled by the court for either alleged party.