Two additional men arraigned in connection to arrests made at BLM protest in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two additional people have been charged in an ongoing investigation of an incident that took place on June 7 at the Black Lives Matter Rally in Troy according to Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly.

The DA says Shawn Flemming, 33, of Averill Park surrendered himself to the Troy Police Department to be processed and arraigned on 27 counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon.

He was charged with three counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd for illegal possession of a loaded firearm, 23 counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree for possession of large capacity ammunition feeding devices and one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th for possession of a “police style” baton.

Police say Fleming was in possession of three illegal firearms, as well as numerous illegal large capacity ammunition feeding devices many of which were loaded with live ammunition.

Flemming was arraigned in Troy City Court Thursday morning and released to the supervision of probation with a tentative return court date set for July.

Additionally, the DA says Shelbi Vanderbogart, 27, of Poestenkill also surrendered himself Thursday morning to the Troy Police Department to be processed and arraigned on a single count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree for possession of an illegal baton.

Police say Flemming, Vanderbogart, and several others were originally seen by members of the Troy Police Department who were working the peaceful protest. They were reportedly detained and their investigation lead to several cars being searched where an abundance of ammunition, firearms, and large capacity ammunition feeding devices were recovered. Police also found a gas mask, fireworks, and a tactile manual tying the group to the New England Minutemen militia group.

An investigation is ongoing in which two others have already reportedly been charged.

Donnelly said, “Troy PD has worked tirelessly on this investigation. We appreciate their

dedication and professionalism and look forward to answers as the investigation into this

troubling matter continues.”

