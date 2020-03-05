Twitter introducing “Fleets,” story-like features on the social platform

(NEWS10) — Twitter is introducing “Fleets,” or stories, a concept already featured on most social platforms.

Before the social media platform makes it available to all users, a trial is being conducted exclusively for Brazil users.

Testers will see the rounded profile icons at the top right of their twitter feed on the app, just like on Instagram or Facebook.

To compose a Fleet, users can click on the “+” icon. Twitter designed its feature to be more simple than its rivals. While users can add GIFs, videos and images to a Fleet, there are no “fancy” filters or editing features available.

The company said that users can post a video of up to 2 minutes and 20 seconds in length, while white-listed publishers can post videos up to 10 minutes in length.

The trial in Brazil began on Wednesday and will run for a few months before the company decides to launch the feature globally.

LATEST STORIES: